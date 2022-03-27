Facts

14:29 27.03.2022

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Husarivka in Kharkiv region, fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

On the night of March 27, the occupiers continued shelling Kharkiv, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"The occupiers attacked with long-range weapons – about 15 times. During the night, Kharkiv rescuers went to the fires caused by the shelling of the occupiers in the Moskovsky and Slobidsky districts," Synehubov wrote.

He stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold positions near Kharkiv, and in some areas they launched a counteroffensive, in particular, they expelled the invaders from the village of Husarivka, Balakliya district. As for the Izyum direction, the fighting continues there.

"Fighting continues in the Izium direction. Today, the mobile air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Izium region destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter jet. This is one of the newest aircraft of the enemy army," Synehubov wrote.

Tags: #fighting #kharkiv_region
