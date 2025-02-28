Facts

No enemy breakthrough in Sumy region, fighting continues

No enemy breakthrough in Sumy region, fighting continues

The Russians are attempting to carry out assault operations along the border line in Sumy region; at the moment, there has been no breakthrough, and the fighting continues, said the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

"Regarding the information that is being spread online that Russian troops are attacking Sumy region border area in the area of ​​the settlement of Novenke. Having verified the information in the Defense Forces, the Center reports that the Russians are currently attempting assault actions along the border line without columns of equipment, using infantry groups," the Center reported on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"The defense forces are destroying the enemy. At the moment, there has been no breakthrough, the fighting continues," the message says.

