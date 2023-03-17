Fiercest battles take place near Kreminna, Torske, Bilohorivka, Spirne, epicenter of hostilities still in Bakhmut – Syrsky

The fiercest battles are taking place in the areas of Kreminna, Torske, Bilohorivka, and Spirne, while Bakhmut remains the epicenter of hostilities, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"In fact, the enemy is conducting offensive operations along the entire eastern front line, trying to break through the defense of our troops and advance into the depths of battle formations. The fiercest fighting continues in the areas of Kreminna, Torske, Bilohorivka, and Spirne. However, Bakhmut remains the epicenter of hostilities. The battles for the town continue," the Military Media Center quoted Syrsky as saying.

He emphasized that the enemy has used all its power and is trying to break through the defense in several directions and completely surround the town.

"Battles are going on in the north, east and south of the town. Thanks to the courage of our soldiers, the enemy suffers huge losses and once again rolls back without success. Unfortunately, we also have losses, but much lower than our defenders cause to the enemy," Syrsky said.

According to him, Ukrainian units have partial success in some areas.