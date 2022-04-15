Facts

10:47 15.04.2022

Zelensky: Russians fighting for sake of looting, torture, as a horde – Zelensky

2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that the Russian military, like strangers, hordes and other invaders, are fighting in Ukraine for the sake of robbery and bullying.

The head of state noted that for 80 years, proud and tidy Kharkiv had not seen such torments that Russia had brought to it, while asking the question what can be the reasons to destroy it. "What can be achieved by burning Kharkiv? What exactly can destruction on Saltivka or on Freedom Square give to Russia? " he said.

"And these are no longer rhetorical questions. This is a question of how absurd this invasion of the Russian Federation is. How suicidal it is for everything that Russia allegedly ‘protects’. For Russian culture, for relations with this nation, even for the Russian language. Russia is burning all this with its weapons. For decades at least. For generations, " Zelensky said in a video message on Friday night.

According to him, another Ukrainian city Chernihiv, which is over a thousand years old, and which saw so many wars and so many invaders that at least in the XXI century it deserved peace and tranquility.

"But... Russia came. Came with the worst that Chernihiv has experienced since the X century. Since the period of Rus’ relation to which Russia once claimed. Now this myth is also burned. Rus’ would not destroy itself. Strangers did that to it. Horde and other invaders. That's who came to our land today. And they are fighting in the same way - for the sake of looting and for the sake of torture," Zelensky said.

Tags: #fighting #russians #zelensky
