Maliar: There are heavy fighting in Bakhmut; Ukrainian defenders control certain objects in one of districts and private sector

There are heavy fighting in Bakhmut, the situation is critical. Currently, Ukrainian defenders control certain industrial and infrastructure facilities in one of the districts, as well as the private sector, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"There are heavy fights in Bakhmut. The situation is critical. At the same time, our troops are holding the line in the Litak (Plane) district. Today, our defenders control certain industrial and infrastructure facilities in the area and the private sector," she said in the Telegram channel.

Earlier on Saturday, the press service of the leader of the Russian Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said about allegedly taking Bakhmut under control.