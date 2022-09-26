Zelensky: Ukraine's tasks cannot change – we’re fighting for life and freedom for all Ukrainians

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's tasks cannot change regardless of what may happen this week in Russia.

“Fierce fighting takes place in many sections of the front with a total length of more than 2,000 kilometers. This is Donetsk region, this is our Kharkiv region, Kherson region, as well as Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia regions,” he said in his video address Sunday evening.

“We have positive results in several directions. And no matter what happens this week in Russia, no matter what steps the terrorist state plans - political or military - the tasks of our state, the tasks of Ukraine, cannot change: we are fighting for life and freedom for all Ukrainians,” he said.