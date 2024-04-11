Facts

20:16 11.04.2024

Kuleba congratulates newly appointed head of Bulgarian MFA

1 min read
Kuleba congratulates newly appointed head of Bulgarian MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba congratulated Stefan Dimitrov on his appointment to the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria.

“Congratulations to Stefan Dimitrov on his appointment as Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister. We value our partnership with Bulgaria and look forward to advancing our cooperation for the sake of security and prosperity for both our nations, the Black Sea region, and beyond,” Kuleba said on X Thursday.

Tags: #minister #bulgaria #mfa

MORE ABOUT

20:36 11.04.2024
Ukraine, Bulgaria to hold Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia on April 15 – MFA

Ukraine, Bulgaria to hold Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia on April 15 – MFA

21:44 02.04.2024
Kuleba at conference in The Hague: Expansionist policy of Russia is inextricably linked with impunity

Kuleba at conference in The Hague: Expansionist policy of Russia is inextricably linked with impunity

21:01 02.04.2024
Baku, Bucharest discuss shipments of Azerbaijani gas, green energy to Romania

Baku, Bucharest discuss shipments of Azerbaijani gas, green energy to Romania

18:30 25.03.2024
Bulgaria will suspend accepting documents for short-term visas until April 1

Bulgaria will suspend accepting documents for short-term visas until April 1

12:27 23.03.2024
Commentary by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on shooting in Krasnogorsk near Moscow

Commentary by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on shooting in Krasnogorsk near Moscow

10:20 19.03.2024
Ukrainian MFA on UN Commission’s report: Russia’s recorded crimes ‘indicate scale of atrocities Europe hasn’t seen since World War II’

Ukrainian MFA on UN Commission’s report: Russia’s recorded crimes ‘indicate scale of atrocities Europe hasn’t seen since World War II’

18:49 15.03.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

16:32 14.03.2024
MFA: We urge Ukrainian citizens in occupied territories not to participate in ‘pseudo-elections’ of Russian President, countries - to refrain from recognizing them

MFA: We urge Ukrainian citizens in occupied territories not to participate in ‘pseudo-elections’ of Russian President, countries - to refrain from recognizing them

17:53 12.03.2024
Ukrainian MFA on Russia’s attempt to recognize transfer of Crimea ‘illegal’: This draft only confirms Moscow realizes inevitability of de-occupation

Ukrainian MFA on Russia’s attempt to recognize transfer of Crimea ‘illegal’: This draft only confirms Moscow realizes inevitability of de-occupation

20:33 11.03.2024
Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine invited to Ukrainian MFA in connection with statements of Pope Francis

Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine invited to Ukrainian MFA in connection with statements of Pope Francis

AD

HOT NEWS

If there’s no help from partners, we’ll lose our people

Zelenskyy on preparation of summer mobilization in Russia: It’s critically important that each of partners fulfils promise to supply weapons and shells to Ukraine

Zelenskyy suggests to newly elected President of Hungary to start work on bilateral security agreement

Zelenskyy to partners: We must break Putin's intentions to destroy our energy sector

April 12 declared mourning day in Odesa region – region’s head

LATEST

If there’s no help from partners, we’ll lose our people

Zelenskyy on preparation of summer mobilization in Russia: It’s critically important that each of partners fulfils promise to supply weapons and shells to Ukraine

Ukrainian aviation attacks 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel

Nova Poshta, Meest Express increase income from postal and courier services in 2023, Ukrposhta reduces figure

Zelenskyy suggests to newly elected President of Hungary to start work on bilateral security agreement

Zelenskyy to partners: We must break Putin's intentions to destroy our energy sector

April 12 declared mourning day in Odesa region – region’s head

Mobilization law to help military leadership – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: June is right time to actually start talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

GUR: Russia increases financing for domestic propaganda

AD
AD
AD
AD