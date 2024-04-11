Kuleba congratulates newly appointed head of Bulgarian MFA
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba congratulated Stefan Dimitrov on his appointment to the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria.
“Congratulations to Stefan Dimitrov on his appointment as Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister. We value our partnership with Bulgaria and look forward to advancing our cooperation for the sake of security and prosperity for both our nations, the Black Sea region, and beyond,” Kuleba said on X Thursday.