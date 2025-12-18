Ukrainian MFA responds to statement by Serbian Minister of Information: Fly won’t enter closed mouth

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi commented on the statement by Serbian Information and Telecommunications Minister Boris Bratina, who stated that Croats, like Ukrainians, "must pay for their crimes with their territory."

“To Serbia's Minister of Information, Boris Bratina, who stated that Croats must pay for crimes with territory just like Ukrainians, we propose that he use his own country's territory for his unwise verbal exercises. As the Ukrainian proverb goes, a fly won’t enter a closed mouth,” Tykhyi said on X.

As Croatian media earlier reported, Serbian Minister of Information and Telecommunications Boris Bratina stated that Croats must "pay a fine" for "participating in World War I, World War II, and especially since the early 1990s." He added that "like Ukrainians, they must pay for this with their territory. There is no other punishment."