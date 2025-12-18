Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:39 18.12.2025

Ukrainian MFA responds to statement by Serbian Minister of Information: Fly won’t enter closed mouth

1 min read
Ukrainian MFA responds to statement by Serbian Minister of Information: Fly won’t enter closed mouth

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi commented on the statement by Serbian Information and Telecommunications Minister Boris Bratina, who stated that Croats, like Ukrainians, "must pay for their crimes with their territory."

“To Serbia's Minister of Information, Boris Bratina, who stated that Croats must pay for crimes with territory just like Ukrainians, we propose that he use his own country's territory for his unwise verbal exercises. As the Ukrainian proverb goes, a fly won’t enter a closed mouth,” Tykhyi said on X.

As Croatian media earlier reported, Serbian Minister of Information and Telecommunications Boris Bratina stated that Croats must "pay a fine" for "participating in World War I, World War II, and especially since the early 1990s." He added that "like Ukrainians, they must pay for this with their territory. There is no other punishment."

Tags: #mfa #response #serbia

MORE ABOUT

14:45 17.12.2025
MFA calls on African govts to take decisive action to stop Russian programs on recruiting young people to fight in Ukraine

MFA calls on African govts to take decisive action to stop Russian programs on recruiting young people to fight in Ukraine

10:49 16.12.2025
Threats motivated by national intolerance are unacceptable - FM Sybiha on attacks on Ukrainian citizens in Poznan

Threats motivated by national intolerance are unacceptable - FM Sybiha on attacks on Ukrainian citizens in Poznan

19:53 10.12.2025
Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel summoned to Foreign Ministry after criticism of Netanyahu

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel summoned to Foreign Ministry after criticism of Netanyahu

20:30 09.12.2025
Ukrainian, Italian FMs discuss peace efforts, further steps in Ukraine's support

Ukrainian, Italian FMs discuss peace efforts, further steps in Ukraine's support

20:22 04.12.2025
Turkish MFA summons reps of Ukrainian and Russian diplomatic missions ‘due to spread of war in Black Sea’ – media

Turkish MFA summons reps of Ukrainian and Russian diplomatic missions ‘due to spread of war in Black Sea’ – media

20:11 02.12.2025
Putin makes statements demonstrating he does not plan to end war – Sybiha

Putin makes statements demonstrating he does not plan to end war – Sybiha

09:12 28.11.2025
Zelenskyy replaces his ambassador to Serbia

Zelenskyy replaces his ambassador to Serbia

20:38 17.11.2025
Ukraine's MFA 'thanks' Georgian authorities for not imposing Russia-related sanctions, helping to circumvent them

Ukraine's MFA 'thanks' Georgian authorities for not imposing Russia-related sanctions, helping to circumvent them

20:09 13.11.2025
Sybiha: Activation of 'fifth column' indicates Kremlin gives order to 'drown' personally Zelenskyy by all means

Sybiha: Activation of 'fifth column' indicates Kremlin gives order to 'drown' personally Zelenskyy by all means

20:59 11.11.2025
MFA, Center for Strategic Communications to launch 24/7 response to hostile info campaigns against Ukraine, incl AI-focused

MFA, Center for Strategic Communications to launch 24/7 response to hostile info campaigns against Ukraine, incl AI-focused

HOT NEWS

EU accession can be accelerated – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I can't yet get an answer on how exactly US security guarantees will work in case of Russian aggression

Zelenskyy: EU partners inform of decision on financial assistance that could be made by year end

Ukraine hasn’t yet agreed with USA on Donbas, Zaporizhia NPP, and funding issues – Zelenskyy

Belgian PM agrees Ukraine shouldn’t be left without funding following Thursday's EU summit - Zelenskyy

LATEST

USA, Europe offer multi-level security guarantees for Ukraine after war – media

US Senate approves 2026 defense budget, $400 mln allocated for Ukraine – Stefanishyna

Shmyhal discusses developing security cooperation with new Czech defense minister

Ukrainian Exchange wins first-instance court ruling in license dispute with securities regulator

Air Assault Forces: Shooting battles in southern, northern Pokrovsk; heavy bombers handle most logistics

Palisa: Reps of partner embassies informed about situation on frontline, state of energy sector, Defense Forces needs

Zelenskyy doesn’t consider it necessary to change Ukrainian Constitution regarding accession to NATO

EU accession can be accelerated – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian govt plane lands in Poland

Zelenskyy: We have some air defense systems with shortage of missiles

AD
AD