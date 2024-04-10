Facts

15:34 10.04.2024

Zelenskyy meets with newly appointed Lithuanian National Defense Minister in Kyiv

2 min read
Zelenskyy meets with newly appointed Lithuanian National Defense Minister in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the newly appointed Minister of National Defense of Lithuania, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, during his first foreign visit in this position.

According to the president's press service, "the head of state thanked Lithuania for its comprehensive assistance and readiness to support Ukraine until victory. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Lithuania's continued leadership in the international coalition on demining and the development of cooperation in the defense industry."

"Thank you for your support, for everything you have been doing since the beginning of the full-scale war. I know that our teams are working on a document on security commitments. We expect it to lay a new foundation for enhanced security of our states," Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, the president emphasized that Ukrainians are particularly grateful for Lithuania's financial contribution to the implementation of the Czech initiative to purchase artillery rounds and for the allocation of funds for a batch of drones.

"It is extremely important for Ukraine that partner countries make decisions on the timely and unimpeded supply of much-needed equipment, weapons and ammunition," the press service said.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed further comprehensive support from Lithuania, in particular in training Ukrainian servicemen and implementing rehabilitation programs for wounded defenders.

Tags: #lithuania #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

18:19 10.04.2024
Lithuanian Defense Minister promises even more aid to Ukraine: We'll look for all ways and opportunities

Lithuanian Defense Minister promises even more aid to Ukraine: We'll look for all ways and opportunities

18:16 10.04.2024
Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

16:44 10.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Few dozen air defense systems, sufficient number of modern jets – and there'll be no problem of Russian jets, bombs for Ukrainian cities

Zelenskyy: Few dozen air defense systems, sufficient number of modern jets – and there'll be no problem of Russian jets, bombs for Ukrainian cities

17:53 09.04.2024
Kharkiv should get lighter schedules for power outages – Zelenskyy

Kharkiv should get lighter schedules for power outages – Zelenskyy

16:57 09.04.2024
Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv Operational Group's area of responsibility, presents defenders with awards

Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv Operational Group's area of responsibility, presents defenders with awards

18:35 08.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Kharkiv – main issue at Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday

Zelenskyy: Kharkiv – main issue at Supreme Commander's Headquarters Staff meeting on Monday

16:19 08.04.2024
New batch of military aid from Lithuania arrives in Ukraine

New batch of military aid from Lithuania arrives in Ukraine

12:21 05.04.2024
Lithuania to purchase about 3,000 FPV drones of its own production for Ukraine – PM

Lithuania to purchase about 3,000 FPV drones of its own production for Ukraine – PM

21:26 27.03.2024
Zelensky announced availability of substantial amount of funds for current year for all regions of the country under "Made in Ukraine" program

Zelensky announced availability of substantial amount of funds for current year for all regions of the country under "Made in Ukraine" program

20:25 27.03.2024
Umerov, Syrsky talk via video link with new Lithuanian Defense Minister, invite him to Kyiv in near future

Umerov, Syrsky talk via video link with new Lithuanian Defense Minister, invite him to Kyiv in near future

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on missile program: Our defense industry already has necessary results

Four people, incl child, dead, seven injured as Russia attacks Odesa district by missiles

Around 50 MPs present at second reading of mobilization bill in parliament – Friz

Verkhovna Rada adopts in first reading bill on liability for breach of military registration procedure

Ukrainian, Swiss presidents discuss holding Global Peace Summit in June

LATEST

More than 35 artists, activists, scholars urge U.S. Congress to approve funding for Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds meeting on missile program: Our defense industry already has necessary results

Enemy inflicts six missile, 65 air attacks, shells more than 110 Ukrainian settlements over past 24 hours

Four people, incl child, dead, seven injured as Russia attacks Odesa district by missiles

Nordic, Baltic states establish Consultative Group to support Ukraine – Kuleba

Stoltenberg says Ukraine's strikes against Russian military targets outside Ukrainian territory acceptable

Around 50 MPs present at second reading of mobilization bill in parliament – Friz

Germany will transfer about 400 generators to Ukraine – embassy

Verkhovna Rada adopts in first reading bill on liability for breach of military registration procedure

Germany announces new package of military aid to Ukraine with drones, mine clearing equipment

AD
AD
AD
AD