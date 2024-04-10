Zelenskyy meets with newly appointed Lithuanian National Defense Minister in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the newly appointed Minister of National Defense of Lithuania, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, during his first foreign visit in this position.

According to the president's press service, "the head of state thanked Lithuania for its comprehensive assistance and readiness to support Ukraine until victory. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of Lithuania's continued leadership in the international coalition on demining and the development of cooperation in the defense industry."

"Thank you for your support, for everything you have been doing since the beginning of the full-scale war. I know that our teams are working on a document on security commitments. We expect it to lay a new foundation for enhanced security of our states," Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, the president emphasized that Ukrainians are particularly grateful for Lithuania's financial contribution to the implementation of the Czech initiative to purchase artillery rounds and for the allocation of funds for a batch of drones.

"It is extremely important for Ukraine that partner countries make decisions on the timely and unimpeded supply of much-needed equipment, weapons and ammunition," the press service said.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed further comprehensive support from Lithuania, in particular in training Ukrainian servicemen and implementing rehabilitation programs for wounded defenders.