Ukrainian and Lithuanian defense ministers discuss strengthening cooperation in defense industry
Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas.
"We discussed strengthening cooperation in the defense industry. We identified promising areas: joint production of naval drones, radars, and anti-personnel mines. I also outlined critical needs for strengthening the military: FPV, interceptor drones, and deep-strike," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram following the meeting.
He also thanked the Lithuanian government and people for their unwavering support for Ukraine since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion.
"We appreciate Lithuania's allocation of 0.25% of GDP to strengthen our defense capabilities, its active participation in coalitions and programs, especially PURL and SAFE, and its provision of funds for the purchase of Patriot air defense systems. I am grateful for the preparation of a new military aid package, which will include critical weapons," Shmyhal emphasized.