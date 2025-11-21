Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:11 21.11.2025

Ukrainian and Lithuanian defense ministers discuss strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas.

"We discussed strengthening cooperation in the defense industry. We identified promising areas: joint production of naval drones, radars, and anti-personnel mines. I also outlined critical needs for strengthening the military: FPV, interceptor drones, and deep-strike," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram following the meeting.

He also thanked the Lithuanian government and people for their unwavering support for Ukraine since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion.

"We appreciate Lithuania's allocation of 0.25% of GDP to strengthen our defense capabilities, its active participation in coalitions and programs, especially PURL and SAFE, and its provision of funds for the purchase of Patriot air defense systems. I am grateful for the preparation of a new military aid package, which will include critical weapons," Shmyhal emphasized.

Tags: #lithuania #ministry #defense

