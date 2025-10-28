Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:48 28.10.2025

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian Seimas Speaker discuss security issues, incl joint weapons production

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lithuanian Seimas Speaker Juozas Olekas, who is on his first visit to Kyiv in this position, discussed the implementation of the PURL and SAFE initiatives and the opportunities for joint weapons production.

"Held a meeting with Lithuanian Seimas Speaker Juozas Olekas, who is visiting Ukraine on his first visit in this position. Discussed the implementation of the PURL and SAFE initiatives, opportunities for joint weapons production, and Ukraine's European integration," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

According to him, they separately touched upon the need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and prepare the 20th package of EU sanctions. "We need new restrictions against the banking sector, the shadow fleet and Russian propagandists," the Ukrainian leader said.

"We are grateful for the military support, 0.25% of your budget. You have given a signal to some other countries that have begun to think about strengthening Ukraine, using percentages of GDP and the defense budget. This is important. We are also grateful that we can count on your support next year," Zelenskyy said, whose statement is quoted by the press service of the President's Office on the website.

It is reported that special attention was focused on supporting Ukraine's European integration, in particular, the opening of the first negotiation cluster.

In turn, the Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania emphasized continued support for Ukraine. He noted that he plans to participate in the parliamentary summit of the international Crimean platform, which will be held in Stockholm in November. "We are in favor of strengthening sanctions against Russia, support for Ukraine – military, economic, political. Of course, we confirm this in our international negotiations," Olekas said.

The President and Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania also spoke about diplomatic work. Juozas Olekas stressed the importance of a reliable and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Tags: #zelenskyy #lithuania

