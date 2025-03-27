Enemy loses 96 air-launched cruise missiles

As a result of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' strike on the Engels-2 airfield of the Russian Armed Forces' Aerospace Forces on March 20, the enemy lost 96 air-launched cruise missiles, the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

"The specified means of destruction were designed to deliver three missile strikes during March-April of this year," the message says.

In addition, strikes on aviation fuel storage sites led to the destruction of significant reserves of it, which affects the Russian aggressor's ability to provide combat operations.