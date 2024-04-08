Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

In the town of Bilopillia, Sumy region, a rescue operation is underway after a Russian guided bomb strike – right in the center of the city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Monday.

"There is a lot of damage to urban development, injured people. As of now, one person is known to have died. My condolences," he said.

"We need more opportunities to beat the terrorist state in response: military, sanctions, economic, legal and other opportunities. The occupier will not understand anything else. Only strength, only their own losses. And we must ensure this – everyone in the world who truly values peace and strives for peace," he said.