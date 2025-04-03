Sybiha starts his visit to NATO HQ

During his visit to NATO headquarters, which began on Thursday, April 3, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will hold a series of meetings with partners, talks with Secretary General Mark Rutte, and a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

“I began my visit to NATO HQ. There will be many important bilateral meetings with NATO allies, talks with Secretary General Mark Rutte, and the Ukraine-NATO Council,” he said on X Thursday.

“We will focus on the path to peace, strengthening Ukraine, and increasing pressure on Moscow to achieve peace,” the foreign minister noted.