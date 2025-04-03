Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:53 03.04.2025

Sybiha starts his visit to NATO HQ

1 min read

During his visit to NATO headquarters, which began on Thursday, April 3, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will hold a series of meetings with partners, talks with Secretary General Mark Rutte, and a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

“I began my visit to NATO HQ. There will be many important bilateral meetings with NATO allies, talks with Secretary General Mark Rutte, and the Ukraine-NATO Council,” he said on X Thursday.

“We will focus on the path to peace, strengthening Ukraine, and increasing pressure on Moscow to achieve peace,” the foreign minister noted.

Tags: #sybiha #nato

MORE ABOUT

20:43 03.04.2025
Sybiha at NATO will talk about pressure on Russia to force it to start real dialogue, about security guarantees

Sybiha at NATO will talk about pressure on Russia to force it to start real dialogue, about security guarantees

20:22 03.04.2025
Rutte: Support for Ukraine to be on agenda of NATO FMs meeting

Rutte: Support for Ukraine to be on agenda of NATO FMs meeting

20:53 02.04.2025
Sybiha to visit NATO HQ on April 3-4

Sybiha to visit NATO HQ on April 3-4

19:13 02.04.2025
Rutte: Sybiha to inform us about his views on process of achieving just peace

Rutte: Sybiha to inform us about his views on process of achieving just peace

20:59 01.04.2025
NATO issue absent in minerals deal – Zelenskyy

NATO issue absent in minerals deal – Zelenskyy

16:46 01.04.2025
Sybiha to attend NATO FMs meeting, interested in meeting with Rubio

Sybiha to attend NATO FMs meeting, interested in meeting with Rubio

16:29 01.04.2025
Ukraine ready to open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession – Sybiha

Ukraine ready to open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession – Sybiha

16:10 01.04.2025
Sybiha: There can be no return to usual business with Russia, whether it’s Nord Stream or any other projects

Sybiha: There can be no return to usual business with Russia, whether it’s Nord Stream or any other projects

14:23 01.04.2025
Sybiha: Ukraine to never recognize any territories stolen by Russia, to not agree on army limits

Sybiha: Ukraine to never recognize any territories stolen by Russia, to not agree on army limits

13:21 01.04.2025
Sybiha: We start consultations with U.S. side on new text of minerals agreement

Sybiha: We start consultations with U.S. side on new text of minerals agreement

HOT NEWS

SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

USA and Russia continue to talk about unconditional ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Explosion in Kyiv store caused by grenade explosion

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Thinking changes during war, not all veterans return to their previous civilian life

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Our psychologists have most relevant experience now

LATEST

AFU General Staff: Defense Forces adhere to terms of 'energy truce,' strike solely at military targets of occupiers

Sybiha thanks South Korean FM for $100 mln in aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy hears military's report on progress of Kursk operation

SBU reports in absentia suspicion of seizure of Zaporizhia NPP to three Russian generals, their accomplices

Zelenskyy gets acquainted with progress of restoration of Yahidne village in Chernihiv region

Memo on cooperation signed between Ministry of National Unity, Council of Europe – Dpty PM Chernyshov

SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses basic needs with unit commanders in Sumy region

Putin expects Trump to force Ukraine to make concessions he wants

USA and Russia continue to talk about unconditional ceasefire – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
Empire School
AD