Zelenskyy admits that return of some territories possible through diplomatic means

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

Ukraine will never recognize its temporarily occupied territories as Russian, but a compromise is possible so that the return of some territories occurs through diplomatic means, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admits.

"Other geopolitical things are the non-recognition of any territories that Russia has occupied as Russians. These are Ukrainian territories, in any case, this is one of the main red lines for us, in any case, this is a temporary occupation of territories," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with entrepreneurs from Chernihiv region.

He stressed that a just peace will exist when all territories are returned.

"But if it is possible to do something to find a compromise so that the return of these territories happens over time through diplomatic means, I think that, probably, as far as some territories are concerned, this will be the only way," the president added.

According to him, the Ukrainian side will do everything to ensure that the territorial integrity of Ukraine is restored.