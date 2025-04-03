Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:44 03.04.2025

Zelenskyy admits that return of some territories possible through diplomatic means

1 min read
Zelenskyy admits that return of some territories possible through diplomatic means
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

Ukraine will never recognize its temporarily occupied territories as Russian, but a compromise is possible so that the return of some territories occurs through diplomatic means, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admits.

"Other geopolitical things are the non-recognition of any territories that Russia has occupied as Russians. These are Ukrainian territories, in any case, this is one of the main red lines for us, in any case, this is a temporary occupation of territories," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with entrepreneurs from Chernihiv region.

He stressed that a just peace will exist when all territories are returned.

"But if it is possible to do something to find a compromise so that the return of these territories happens over time through diplomatic means, I think that, probably, as far as some territories are concerned, this will be the only way," the president added.

According to him, the Ukrainian side will do everything to ensure that the territorial integrity of Ukraine is restored.

Tags: #return #occupied_territories #diplomatic

MORE ABOUT

16:08 03.04.2025
Some 1.6 mln Ukrainian children live in territories occupied by Russia

Some 1.6 mln Ukrainian children live in territories occupied by Russia

14:27 01.04.2025
Russia begins illegal conscription of Ukrainians into armed forces in occupied territories of Ukraine – MFA

Russia begins illegal conscription of Ukrainians into armed forces in occupied territories of Ukraine – MFA

09:30 01.04.2025
Ukraine plans diplomatic work for April – Zelenskyy

Ukraine plans diplomatic work for April – Zelenskyy

20:00 31.03.2025
Yermak: Another young Ukrainian rescued from occupation

Yermak: Another young Ukrainian rescued from occupation

20:31 27.03.2025
Ukraine returns more than 1,200 children under Bring Kids Back UA program

Ukraine returns more than 1,200 children under Bring Kids Back UA program

10:53 27.03.2025
Russia will not leave occupied territories of Ukraine, but they will not be recognized as Russian – Kellogg

Russia will not leave occupied territories of Ukraine, but they will not be recognized as Russian – Kellogg

12:39 19.03.2025
Ukraine won’t recognize occupied territories as Russian – Zelenskyy

Ukraine won’t recognize occupied territories as Russian – Zelenskyy

11:42 17.03.2025
Waltz on occupied territories of Ukraine: We must ask ourselves whether it is in our national interests

Waltz on occupied territories of Ukraine: We must ask ourselves whether it is in our national interests

10:16 14.03.2025
US Special Rep for Middle East Witkoff returning from Moscow talks – Waltz

US Special Rep for Middle East Witkoff returning from Moscow talks – Waltz

20:44 12.03.2025
Chernyshov: All Ukrainian children who return, regardless of level of knowledge, should get place in Ukrainian school

Chernyshov: All Ukrainian children who return, regardless of level of knowledge, should get place in Ukrainian school

HOT NEWS

SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

USA and Russia continue to talk about unconditional ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Explosion in Kyiv store caused by grenade explosion

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Thinking changes during war, not all veterans return to their previous civilian life

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Our psychologists have most relevant experience now

LATEST

AFU General Staff: Defense Forces adhere to terms of 'energy truce,' strike solely at military targets of occupiers

Sybiha thanks South Korean FM for $100 mln in aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy hears military's report on progress of Kursk operation

SBU reports in absentia suspicion of seizure of Zaporizhia NPP to three Russian generals, their accomplices

Sybiha at NATO will talk about pressure on Russia to force it to start real dialogue, about security guarantees

Zelenskyy gets acquainted with progress of restoration of Yahidne village in Chernihiv region

Memo on cooperation signed between Ministry of National Unity, Council of Europe – Dpty PM Chernyshov

Rutte: Support for Ukraine to be on agenda of NATO FMs meeting

SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses basic needs with unit commanders in Sumy region

AD
AD
Empire School
AD