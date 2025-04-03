Interfax-Ukraine

12:26 03.04.2025

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Huge workload on doctors in frontline regions, we need rehabilitation specialists

Doctors of frontline hospitals of the Interior Ministry system work without rest, doctors from conventionally rear regions are sent to them, there is also a need for rehabilitation specialists and speech therapists, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on veterans, a veteran of the National Guard, Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Finashyn says.

"The main thing now is to save life and health. That is, the first priority, of course, is the treatment of the wounded and high-quality rehabilitation, so that the soldier can be returned to service, returned to normal life," Finashyn said in the first part of an exclusive video interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Finashyn, the Ministry of Internal Affairs needs specialists with a narrow profile. "Speech and language therapists, for example. There are very few of them in Ukraine... Now all healthcare institutions are 'hunting' for them and want them on their staff. Also, physical therapists, that is, rehabilitation specialists - there is always a need for more high-quality professional rehabilitation specialists," he explained.

Speaking directly about the rehabilitation of soldiers, the Minister's advisor emphasized: "We have quite good rehabilitation centers, in some places thanks to patrons who opened centers on the basis of our healthcare institutions."

"The problem is that our front-line healthcare facilities are very busy. There is a huge workload there: doctors work tirelessly, without days off, without rest. And we send doctors from conventional rear facilities so that they can both help and gain experience," he noted.

Speaking about how the situation can be improved, Finashyn said: "What can I do? Monitor and systematize the issues to understand how we can solve this or that problem, and propose changes. Positive suggestions will be heard and implemented."

