Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:56 03.04.2025

Ukraine receives another 5,000 Starlink terminals from Poland

Ukraine received another batch of 5,000 Starlink terminals from Poland, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"Another 5,000 Starlink terminals were received from Poland. The terminals will provide uninterrupted communication in places where it is needed most – hospitals, schools, critical infrastructure facilities," he said on Facebook on Thursday.

Due to the cooperation of the Ministry of Digital Affairs with international partners and donors, Ukraine has already received more than 50,000 Starlink terminals, of which the largest number was 29,500 from Poland, the minister said.

Fedorov expressed gratitude to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalization of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski and the Polish government for their contribution to Ukrainian stability.

Earlier, Polish media, citing the Polish Ministry of Digital Technologies, said the cost of Ukraine's subscription to the Starlink satellite Internet, paid from the Polish budget in 2025, will exceed $20 million. In 2022-2024, almost PLN 323 million (approximately $84 million) was spent on Starlinks for Ukraine, both for terminals and for their subscription, which must be paid monthly.

All costs were made at the expense of the Assistance Fund, established on the basis of the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine due to the armed conflict in the territory of this country. According to the law, support for providing communications through Starlink terminals is provided until September 30, 2025. The specified term has already been changed by law in connection with the extended military operations in Ukraine.

Tags: #starlink #poland

