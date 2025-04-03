Some 1.6 mln Ukrainian children live in territories occupied by Russia

As of October 2024, 1.6 million Ukrainian children aged 0 to 18 live in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia. Such data were made public during the presentation of the analytical report dubbed "Russia's Policy on the Destruction of the Identity of Children in the TOT (temporarily occupied territories) of Ukraine: Outcomes of 2024" at the Ukraine Media Center.

"If we are talking about children in the occupied territories, then we are talking about approximately 1.6 million children. We do not know the exact data, but we rely on the information provided by the Russian Federation and the occupation authorities. So this figure is approximate," said Maria Sulialina, head of the CCE Almenda.

At the same time, head of the national advocacy department of the CCE Almenda, Valentyna Potapova, noted that today 16% of school-age children study in the temporarily occupied territories.

“16% - that is almost every fifth child - studies in the occupied territories,” she added.