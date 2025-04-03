Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:31 03.04.2025

MFA spokesman denies allegations of interference in Mali's affairs

1 min read
Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy called the allegations of interference in Mali's affairs groundless.

"This is a serious claim for someone who represents an illegitimate junta that usurped power and relies on Russian mercenaries to preserve its rule. On a serious note, we once again reject baseless claims of interference in Mali's affairs. These claims have never been supported by any factual evidence," he said on the X social network on Thursday.

Tykhy said the real threat to African stability and progress is "Russian 'Wagner' mercenaries, who bring nothing but death, destruction, and plunder wherever they go."

Tags: #mfa #mali

