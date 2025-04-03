Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to victims of the Russian army's missile strike on Kryvy Rih on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the Kryvy Rih branch of the Dnipropetrovsk regional rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society worked at the site of the shelling in Kryvy Rih," the URCS reported on Telegram on Thursday.

Volunteers provided first aid to two victims and psychological assistance to 15 people. Volunteers also conducted house-to-house rounds to identify victims.

As reported, as a result of the missile strike on Kryvy Rih on Wednesday, four people were killed and 14 were injured, including two children.