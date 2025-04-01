Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

09:30 01.04.2025

Ukraine plans diplomatic work for April – Zelenskyy

1 min read

The Ukrainian side has planned diplomatic work with partners for April, in particular, meetings and negotiations, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have planned the diplomatic work of our team for April: Office, government - negotiations with partners, meetings. The priorities are clear - to protect our people and Ukrainian positions as much as possible, to use all the possibilities of diplomacy as actively as possible and to work together with partners: with America, with Europe, with everyone else - to work constructively so that peace is achieved, and, of course, to do everything possible so that we can support our people, the stability of our state and all the necessary ties with the world," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

