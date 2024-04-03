Facts

19:43 03.04.2024

Stoltenberg: All allies agree on need for greater role of NATO in coordinating support for Ukraine

2 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that all allies have agreed on the need for a greater role of the Alliance in coordinating support for Ukraine in order to provide a more solid and sustainable basis for further assistance.

He said this in Brussels on Wednesday at a press conference at the end of the first day of the meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member countries.

“Together, we addressed preparations for the Washington Summit in July starting with Ukraine … The Ukrainians are not running out of courage, they are running out of ammunition. We need to step up now to ensure our support is built to last. So in our meeting today, we discussed how to put our support on a firmer and more enduring basis for the future. All Allies agree on the need to support Ukraine in this critical moment. There is a unity of purpose. Today Allies have agreed to move forward with planning for a greater NATO role in coordinating security assistance and training,” Stoltenberg said.

According to the Secretary General, the details “will take shape in the weeks to come.” “But make no mistake: Ukraine can rely on NATO support now, and for a long haul. Tomorrow we will meet with Minister Kuleba in the NATO-Ukraine Council. Together we will discuss Ukraine’s current and longer-term needs,” Stoltenberg stressed.

Tags: #ukraine #nato #stoltenberg #stance

