Two missiles launched by Russia at Odesa downed, child injured – local authorities

The air defense forces shot down two aircraft missiles launched by Russia at Odesa from the Black Sea waters, a child was injured as the fragments of the missiles fell down, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"The Russian forces continue their missile terror against Odesa region. The enemy fired two guided air missiles at Odesa from the Black Sea waters. The air defense forces shot down both targets," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the official, the fragments of the destroyed missiles fell down in several districts of the city.

"A child was injured and hospitalized," Kiper said.

"Be cautious and if you find hazardous devices, do not try to move them on your own. Call the emergency services and you will receive qualified assistance. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," he said.