Facts

11:09 26.03.2024

Air defense eliminates 12 attack UAVs out of 12 overnight - Air Forces

1 min read
Air defense eliminates 12 attack UAVs out of 12 overnight - Air Forces

The Ukrainian air defense eliminated 12 enemy shaheds out of 12, which the occupiers attacked on Tuesday night, the Air Force said.

It is reported that on the night of March 26, 2024, the enemy attacked by 12 Shahed-type attack UAVs from Cape Chauda - Crimea and Kursk region - Russia, as well as by two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the direction of Donetsk region.

"All 12 Shaheds were shot down," the message says.

The air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions.

Tags: #air_forces

MORE ABOUT

11:44 25.03.2024
Enemy hits Kyiv with two ballistic missiles – Air Force

Enemy hits Kyiv with two ballistic missiles – Air Force

19:01 18.03.2024
Illia Yevlash appointed spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

Illia Yevlash appointed spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

11:14 27.02.2024
AFU shoots down another enemy Su-34 aircraft – Oleschuk

AFU shoots down another enemy Su-34 aircraft – Oleschuk

09:19 21.02.2024
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down another Su-34 fighter-bomber

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down another Su-34 fighter-bomber

10:58 09.02.2024
Ukrainian air defense destroy 10 out of 16 Shaheds in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions at night

Ukrainian air defense destroy 10 out of 16 Shaheds in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions at night

09:43 29.01.2024
AFU Air Force: Air defense forces destroy 8 out of 8 Shahed UAVs attacked Ukraine at night

AFU Air Force: Air defense forces destroy 8 out of 8 Shahed UAVs attacked Ukraine at night

09:19 18.01.2024
Air defense destroys 22 of 33 enemy suicide bombers – Air Force

Air defense destroys 22 of 33 enemy suicide bombers – Air Force

17:39 15.01.2024
Ihnat: Resuscitation won’t help Russian Il-22 aircraft, A-50 was and is priority target for AFU Air Forces

Ihnat: Resuscitation won’t help Russian Il-22 aircraft, A-50 was and is priority target for AFU Air Forces

12:08 15.01.2024
Zaluzhny: AFU Air Force soldiers destroy enemy long-range radar detection aircraft A-50, enemy air control centre Il-22

Zaluzhny: AFU Air Force soldiers destroy enemy long-range radar detection aircraft A-50, enemy air control centre Il-22

11:12 30.12.2023
Ukrainian defenders shoot down five of ten enemy drones over last night – Air Force

Ukrainian defenders shoot down five of ten enemy drones over last night – Air Force

AD

HOT NEWS

Prosecutor General to intl partners: Ukraine's support on path to justice should be constant since this is job for years and decades

There’re more than 10,000 civilian hostages in Russian captivity, 5,600 Ukrainians, who suffered from torture by occupiers, documented – Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General: Russian citizenship of deported Ukrainian children has no legal force, intl mechanism for their return needed

AFU eliminate 770 invaders, 27 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

AFU successfully attacks Konstantin Olshansky by Neptune

LATEST

Prosecutor General to intl partners: Ukraine's support on path to justice should be constant since this is job for years and decades

When creating aggression tribunal, it’s important to avoid speculation ‘tribunal of Ukraine against Russia’ – Prosecutor General

There’re more than 10,000 civilian hostages in Russian captivity, 5,600 Ukrainians, who suffered from torture by occupiers, documented – Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General: Russian citizenship of deported Ukrainian children has no legal force, intl mechanism for their return needed

Russia’s top military leadership, who received arrest warrants from ICC, also suspected in our proceedings – Prosecutor General

AFU eliminate 770 invaders, 27 artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

AFU successfully attacks Konstantin Olshansky by Neptune

Zelenskyy takes part in iftar with Muslim servicemen

SBU head: We have potential to completely destroy Crimean Bridge, but invaders not using it now to supply weapons

Zelenskyy: If Putin is gone, request for violence and terror will disappear with him since this is his request

AD
AD
AD
AD