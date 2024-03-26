Air defense eliminates 12 attack UAVs out of 12 overnight - Air Forces

The Ukrainian air defense eliminated 12 enemy shaheds out of 12, which the occupiers attacked on Tuesday night, the Air Force said.

It is reported that on the night of March 26, 2024, the enemy attacked by 12 Shahed-type attack UAVs from Cape Chauda - Crimea and Kursk region - Russia, as well as by two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the direction of Donetsk region.

"All 12 Shaheds were shot down," the message says.

The air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions.