Govt approves first contribution of UAH 2 bln to support 200 frontline and border communities in 8 regions

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the first contribution of UAH 2 billion to support 200 frontline and border communities in Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk regions, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today, government officials have already agreed on the parameters of support. This is the first contribution - at least it will be UAH 2 billion for 200 communities in Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv regions and Luhansk regions, and communities in Dnipropetrovsk region. We will look at the results of the use of these funds and will continue this financial support," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

According to him, these funds can be used additionally for the most urgent security needs, "things that relate primarily to the protection of people, repair and restoration, special transport, construction of shelters."

The president instructed the government to promptly allocate funds to communities.

On April 3, Zelenskyy, following the results of his meeting with community leaders in Chernihiv region, announced that next week the government should make a decision on allocating additional funds to support frontline and border communities with the Russian Federation.