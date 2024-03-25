Kuleba talks with Borrell, calls for early delivery to Ukraine of additional Patriot, other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has held a telephone conversation with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, whom he informed about Russian ballistic strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

“Ukraine is currently the only country in the world that is being attacked by ballistic missiles almost daily. Therefore, Patriots must be stationed here and now to save human lives, rather than remaining in places where the missile threat is zero,” Kuleba said on X.

The diplomats discussed steps the EU can take to help Ukraine get more Patriot and other air defense systems as quickly as possible.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude to Borrell and the European Union for their support.

Borrell also posted on Twitter about his conversation with Kuleba.

“It is more important than ever to step up EU military assistance and speed up deliveries and

call out Putin for pointing at Ukraine’s role in the Moscow attacks of last Friday,” Borrell said.