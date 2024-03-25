Facts

20:50 25.03.2024

Kuleba talks with Borrell, calls for early delivery to Ukraine of additional Patriot, other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistics

1 min read
Kuleba talks with Borrell, calls for early delivery to Ukraine of additional Patriot, other air defense systems capable of shooting down ballistics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has held a telephone conversation with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, whom he informed about Russian ballistic strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

“Ukraine is currently the only country in the world that is being attacked by ballistic missiles almost daily. Therefore, Patriots must be stationed here and now to save human lives, rather than remaining in places where the missile threat is zero,” Kuleba said on X.

The diplomats discussed steps the EU can take to help Ukraine get more Patriot and other air defense systems as quickly as possible.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude to Borrell and the European Union for their support.

Borrell also posted on Twitter about his conversation with Kuleba.

“It is more important than ever to step up EU military assistance and speed up deliveries and

call out Putin for pointing at Ukraine’s role in the Moscow attacks of last Friday,” Borrell said.

Tags: #eu #kuleba #borrell

MORE ABOUT

19:18 22.03.2024
Council of the EU backs extension of trade liberalisation for Ukraine, discussion continues

Council of the EU backs extension of trade liberalisation for Ukraine, discussion continues

09:48 22.03.2024
Russia, its leadership must be held fully accountable for waging war of aggression against Ukraine, most serious crimes committed – European Council’s conclusions

Russia, its leadership must be held fully accountable for waging war of aggression against Ukraine, most serious crimes committed – European Council’s conclusions

09:17 22.03.2024
European Council proposes to quickly approve negotiation framework for Ukraine prepared by European Commission – conclusions

European Council proposes to quickly approve negotiation framework for Ukraine prepared by European Commission – conclusions

20:12 21.03.2024
Zelenskyy calls on EU leaders to help protect Ukrainian cities

Zelenskyy calls on EU leaders to help protect Ukrainian cities

16:32 21.03.2024
Kuleba calls on chief of NATO Military Committee to return to practice of training Ukrainian military in Ukraine

Kuleba calls on chief of NATO Military Committee to return to practice of training Ukrainian military in Ukraine

15:51 20.03.2024
Várhelyi: Ukraine must continue to implement reforms so Council can decide to begin accession talks

Várhelyi: Ukraine must continue to implement reforms so Council can decide to begin accession talks

11:47 20.03.2024
Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's key priorities with Borrell before meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Council

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's key priorities with Borrell before meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Council

11:32 20.03.2024
Borrell sends proposal to EU states to use income from Russian immobilised assets to support Ukraine

Borrell sends proposal to EU states to use income from Russian immobilised assets to support Ukraine

16:31 19.03.2024
EU plans to supply Ukraine with approximately 500,000 shells by end of month – Stano

EU plans to supply Ukraine with approximately 500,000 shells by end of month – Stano

09:21 19.03.2024
Foreign ministers of EU member states unable to make decision on using revenues from immobilized Russian assets in interests of Ukraine

Foreign ministers of EU member states unable to make decision on using revenues from immobilized Russian assets in interests of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

More than 2,000 Russian cruise/ballistic missiles shot down since start of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry

AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

Zelenskyy, against background of Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv, calls on partners to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Zelenskyy on SBU Day: We rely on strength of special services in protection from enemy operations against our internal unity

Over week, Russia uses almost 190 missiles, 140 Shaheds, almost 700 aerial bombs against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes on enemy concentration areas

Russians launch four missile, 56 air strikes on territory of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Iceland to allocate about EUR two mln for Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Heavy fighting continues near Terny, enemy loses 961 people in Kreminna direction over month – Azov

URCS assists rescuers at missile impact site after attack on Kyiv

Kyiv hosts Denmark-Ukraine Defense Industry Conference, parties sign three cooperation documents

More than 2,000 Russian cruise/ballistic missiles shot down since start of full-scale invasion - Defense Ministry

AFU Navy doesn’t rule out defeat of third Russian ship in occupied Sevastopol Ivan Khurs

Ukrainian strikes targeting BSF ships will likely continue to deter Russian forces from redeploying ships to Sevastopol – ISW

Zelenskyy, against background of Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv, calls on partners to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

AD
AD
AD
AD