Ukraine's Parliament adopts EU-Integration law regulating road transport market

On March 27, the Verkhovna Rada passed a bill (No. 4560) with 267 votes to regulate the road transport services market in line with EU directives. The law restricts licensing to companies with a "good" reputation – meaning no serious violations or sanctions for major offenses in the transport sector.

"The key changes relate to licensing rules. Financial requirements for carriers will be introduced, ensuring that businesses have financial guarantees or insurance. Companies must also employ professional managers," explained Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development, Serhiy Derkach, via Facebook.

According to him, the law, which will take effect a year after its adoption, brings Ukraine's transport market closer to EU standards.

"This means greater opportunities for Ukrainian carriers, a more competitive environment, and higher-quality services," Derkach said. He added that the new law would integrate Ukraine's transport safety information systems into a unified database.