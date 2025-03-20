Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:27 20.03.2025

EU ready to shift focus on financing Ukraine to reconstruction if peace achieved

2 min read
EU ready to shift focus on financing Ukraine to reconstruction if peace achieved

Achieving a peace agreement that will be fair and long-term will allow for an increased focus on financing reconstruction, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis said.

Following his visit to Kyiv, at a press conference on Thursday, he told reporters the EU officials will need to discuss it with the Ukrainian authorities and adjust their funding from international donors. He added that one of the main assumptions in this assessment of funding needs is always the question of how long the war lasts, what is the intensity, and so on.

Dombrovskis said the EU, for its part, is ready to adjust its funding both in the context of, for example, a reduction in the U.S. military aid, and in the context of progress in a ceasefire or a peace agreement.

He recalled that currently the EU's Ukraine Facility support program for Ukraine is designed until 2027, the ERA loan initiative from G7 partners at the expense of frozen Russian funds – for part of 2026.

The European Commissioner also said the EU will need to see whether additional funding will be needed and how much; as usually this process is organized in such a way that the IMF has to assess the financing needs for Ukraine, and then international donors work on how the EU covers these financing needs.

According to him, this program usually starts somewhere in the middle of the year, because, obviously, all this is surrounded by very high uncertainty.

Tags: #peace #funding #eu

MORE ABOUT

20:44 20.03.2025
EU calls on Russia to end war

EU calls on Russia to end war

20:08 20.03.2025
EU calls on its states to urgently step up military aid to Ukraine - text of summit conclusions

EU calls on its states to urgently step up military aid to Ukraine - text of summit conclusions

19:59 20.03.2025
Ukraine would be grateful to Europe for support of at least EUR5 bln for artillery shells – Zelenskyy

Ukraine would be grateful to Europe for support of at least EUR5 bln for artillery shells – Zelenskyy

13:49 20.03.2025
Ukraine ready to open negotiation clusters on accession to EU both sequentially or all at the same time – Stefanishyna

Ukraine ready to open negotiation clusters on accession to EU both sequentially or all at the same time – Stefanishyna

18:03 18.03.2025
EU Polish Presidency wants to convince Budapest of importance of Ukraine’s membership for EU future

EU Polish Presidency wants to convince Budapest of importance of Ukraine’s membership for EU future

16:19 18.03.2025
EU position on eve of Trump's call to Putin: We want just peace for Ukraine

EU position on eve of Trump's call to Putin: We want just peace for Ukraine

19:32 17.03.2025
Kallas: Russia's ceasefire conditions give reason to doubt whether they want peace

Kallas: Russia's ceasefire conditions give reason to doubt whether they want peace

17:43 17.03.2025
Kallas: There’s broad political support for defence initiative for Ukraine of EUR 40 bln

Kallas: There’s broad political support for defence initiative for Ukraine of EUR 40 bln

17:07 15.03.2025
Zelenskyy calls for using contacts around the world to force Russia to take steps for peace

Zelenskyy calls for using contacts around the world to force Russia to take steps for peace

21:06 14.03.2025
EU renews individual sanctions against Russia for another 6 months

EU renews individual sanctions against Russia for another 6 months

HOT NEWS

EU calls on Russia to end war

EU calls on its states to urgently step up military aid to Ukraine - text of summit conclusions

Ukraine would be grateful to Europe for support of at least EUR5 bln for artillery shells – Zelenskyy

Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

Zelenskyy announces meeting of technical teams of Ukraine, USA in Saudi Arabia on March 24

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses support for Grain from Ukraine program with Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Norway

Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

Zelenskyy announces meeting of technical teams of Ukraine, USA in Saudi Arabia on March 24

Zelenskyy denies discussing issue of ownership of Ukrainian NPPs

Zelenskyy says he didn’t discuss Crimea jurisdiction with Trump

Norwegian-Finnish NAMMO to take part in building ammunition plant in Ukraine

EU reaffirms unwavering support for sovereign Ukraine, ‘peace through strength’ approach

Zelenskyy discusses investments, air defense reinforcement, aircraft and weapons supplies with Norwegian PM

Kharkiv printing house Factor-Druk, damaged by shelling in 2024, restored

Strike on Engels airfield carried out by drones of SBU, SOF – source

AD
AD
Empire School
AD