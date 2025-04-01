Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:25 01.04.2025

Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kmathernova

Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová stressed the importance of involving civil society in the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

At the conference titled "Ukraine's accession to the EU: Choice has been made, matter of time" on Tuesday in Kyiv, Mathernová said there is an awareness that the EU can help on the path of reforms, but it is Ukraine's job, and it is on Ukraine's shoulders, on the shoulders of politicians and a wider group of stakeholders - to conduct reforms, no matter how popular or unpopular they may be.

She stressed the importance of involving civil society in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

She said negotiations will bring disappointment, delays, detours, and it is crucial to work with the Ukrainian public to be able to maintain a level of support, and this is especially true in the context of hybrid warfare, disinformation, false narratives, she added.

