EU officially launches Ukraine2EU program to support Ukraine's path to EU membership

The European Union has officially launched the Ukraine2EU program to support Ukraine in its journey toward EU membership, according to the Office of Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna.

"Ukraine2EU is a key EU initiative designed to assist Ukraine in preparing for accession and eventual EU membership. The program was initiated by the EU, Lithuania, and Denmark, with Sweden joining as well," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian government is actively implementing comprehensive reforms to align national legislation with EU standards and norms.

"In close cooperation with Ukrainian authorities and civil society, the Ukraine2EU program will support Ukraine at every stage of its EU membership preparations, remaining flexible and responsive to the country's needs," the statement continues.

In January 2025, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna, the EU, Denmark, and Lithuania reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine's accession to the EU by signing the "Ukraine2EU – Ukraine's EU Integration Support Fund" initiative.

This joint EU, Danish, and Lithuanian initiative, with a total budget of EUR 14 million, aims to assist Ukrainian institutions in managing the accession process and implementing necessary reforms. Specifically, the program will provide targeted support to key Ukrainian government bodies, including the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, the Government Office for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Coordination, the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada and its European Integration Committee, and the Ministry of Justice.

The program will run from 2025 to 2027 and will be implemented by the Lithuanian Central Programme Management Agency (CPVA).