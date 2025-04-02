Ukraine hopes for Germany's help in opening negotiating clusters with EU - Rada committee head

Ukraine hopes for Germany's assistance in opening negotiating clusters with the EU already during Poland's presidency of the Council of the European Union and for the continuation of this process during Denmark's presidency, stressed the head of the parliamentary committee Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze (European Solidarity faction) during a meeting of committee members with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the parliamentary press service reported on Wednesday.

The parties discussed the challenges that Ukraine faces on its way to the EU. Particular attention was paid to Hungary's blocking actions to open negotiations with the EU on the first cluster of Basics. The issue of protecting freedom of speech, political pluralism and the need to strengthen reforms were also discussed. Minister Baerbock was interested in Ukraine's progress along the anti-corruption track, since transparency and effective use of international aid are critical for further support of Ukraine.

The committee chairperson stressed that it is important to continue working on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and that Ukraine's membership in NATO cannot be the subject of any bargaining with Russia.

"It is up to us, not Russia, to decide when Ukraine should join NATO," Klympush-Tsintsadze said.

Following the meeting, the head of the committee noted: "I am grateful that the minister shares our position that it is impossible to hold free democratic elections during the war, and also that the Ukrainian-American agreement must meet our European integration intentions and be beneficial for both sides."