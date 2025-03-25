Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

09:45 25.03.2025

Ukraine preparing substantive work with European partners for this week – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine preparing substantive work with European partners for this week – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing substantive work with European partners for this week for the sake of joint security guarantees, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are also preparing substantive work with our European partners for this week for the sake of specific security steps - joint security steps. A significant part of Europe is ready for specific security work, and this is very good," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

The President emphasized the need to move towards real peace, towards guaranteed security. According to him, Ukraine is ready to support every strong initiative that will make diplomacy more effective, "and this means that we must put pressure on Russia to make it want to end the war."

Tags: #zelenskyy #ukraine #eu

MORE ABOUT

15:50 25.03.2025
Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron in Paris on Wed night

Elysee Palace confirms Zelenskyy's meeting with Macron in Paris on Wed night

14:29 25.03.2025
Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening ahead of Coalition of Willing summit – media

Macron to meet with Zelenskyy in Paris on Wednesday evening ahead of Coalition of Willing summit – media

19:57 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy receives letters of credence from Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala

Zelenskyy receives letters of credence from Ambassadors of Sri Lanka and Guatemala

19:38 24.03.2025
Trump says he expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal ‘soon’

Trump says he expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal ‘soon’

17:29 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on setting up Specialized District Administrative Court and Specialized Appeal Administrative Court in Ukraine

16:55 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that intermission in transfer of US intelligence info to Ukraine affected Kursk operation

16:50 24.03.2025
President signs European integration law on excise duty on tobacco products

President signs European integration law on excise duty on tobacco products

16:32 24.03.2025
Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

Zelenskyy hopes Trump will understand that Putin is weaker than he seems, Russian victory would be disaster not only for Ukraine

14:28 22.03.2025
Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

11:09 22.03.2025
Providing Ukraine with guarantees under Article 5 of NATO without joining alliance is open question – Witkoff

Providing Ukraine with guarantees under Article 5 of NATO without joining alliance is open question – Witkoff

HOT NEWS

USA, Ukraine complete second meeting in Saudi Arabia – media

General Staff reports hit on concentration of manpower of Russian army in Kursk region

Some 78 out of 139 Russian drones destroyed, 34 lost in location – Air Force

SBU Chief: We hit Russian warships in Black Sea, cause 'earthquakes' in weapons depots

Eighty-eight victims reported amid Russian strike in Sumy, incl 17 children – city council

LATEST

Biomethane from Ukraine is competitive, but there are a number of threats to this - energy expert Zaniewicz

In Sumy, emergency recovery work continues at site of Russian missile strike, 30 wounded hospitalized – city council

SBU detains FSB agent whom occupiers planned to blow up near Kryvy Rih recruitment center

URCS continues to help victims of Russian missile strike in Sumy

USA, Ukraine complete second meeting in Saudi Arabia – media

General Staff reports hit on concentration of manpower of Russian army in Kursk region

Some 78 out of 139 Russian drones destroyed, 34 lost in location – Air Force

SBU Chief: We hit Russian warships in Black Sea, cause 'earthquakes' in weapons depots

Joint statement by USA, Russia on results of talks in Saudi Arabia expected on Tuesday morning – media

Two civilians injured as result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhia district – authorities

AD
AD
Empire School
AD