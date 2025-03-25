Ukraine preparing substantive work with European partners for this week – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing substantive work with European partners for this week for the sake of joint security guarantees, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are also preparing substantive work with our European partners for this week for the sake of specific security steps - joint security steps. A significant part of Europe is ready for specific security work, and this is very good," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

The President emphasized the need to move towards real peace, towards guaranteed security. According to him, Ukraine is ready to support every strong initiative that will make diplomacy more effective, "and this means that we must put pressure on Russia to make it want to end the war."