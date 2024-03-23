Facts

14:07 23.03.2024

Ukraine to be able to go on offensive late this year or early next year with necessary help from West – ex-CIA director

Ukraine will be able to contain the Russian offensive and seize the initiative if the U.S. Congress decides to allocate military assistance, said former CIA Director, General David Petraeus.

He emphasized during the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine Foundation, that they have some encouraging comments from the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Petraeus doesn't know when there will be a decision, but hopes the right decision will be made in the next few weeks.

Petraeus added that in the United States there is bipartisan support for Ukraine in both the Senate and the House of Representatives of Congress.

In his opinion, having received proper external assistance, Ukraine will be able to contain the Russian offensive, and at the end of this year or early next year, launch its own offensive.

First of all, it depends on the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian people - this is your fight for independence, the general said.

Tags: #yatsenyuk #open_ukraine #ksf #petraeus

