Trump's actions if elected president to depend on his team – John Herbst

It is unknown what Donald Trump will do if he is re-elected President of the United States; now it is too early to raise the alarm, says John Herbst, Director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine in 2003-2006.

He said during the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine Foundation, that what Trump does during his second term depends on what his team will be like. We know members of his party were very critical of him during his first term, and those votes could influence Trump, Herbst noted.

Herbst noted that Trump's foreign policy team now includes Richard Grenell, the former U.S. ambassador to Germany, who can be considered a representative of these louder voices in the Trump camp.

According to John Herbst, if Trump wins the election, he will need to indicate what kind of foreign policy he will choose. He will make decisions based on things that we do not see today. We must prepare for all possible options, but it is too early to raise the alarm now, he added.