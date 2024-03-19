Facts

20:33 19.03.2024

Ukraine's Defense Ministry about 20th Ramstein meeting: Canada to allocate $40 mln as part of Czech initiative, $7.5 mln for night vision devices

1 min read
Canada will allocate $40 million as part of the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine and $7.5 million for night vision devices, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports following the 20th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (format Ramstein) in Germany.

"20th meeting in the Ramstein format: Canada. Military assistance worth $40 million for the Czech initiative and $7.5 million for night vision devices," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in a message on its Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

In addition, it is reported that Canada "officially joined" the "Drone Coalition, led by Latvia and the United Kingdom."

