Restoration of Pediatric Cardiology Center affected by Russian attack goes on – Ukrainian Red Cross

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross, together with its partners, continues to restore the state-owned Scientific and Practical Medical Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, which was damaged during the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on July 8, 2024.

"Representatives of the Canadian Red Cross, one of the partners providing financial support to the restoration, made a monitoring visit to the cardiology center," the Ukrainian Red cross said on Facebook Wednesday.

Askar Umarbekov, the Head of Europe Region of the Canadian Red Cross, Celine McGarvey, the Senior Regional Manager, Europe, and Mathieu Leonard, a representative of the Canadian Red Cross in Ukraine, examined the restoration works carried out by the Ukrainian Red Cross to ensure proper conditions for the further functioning of the medical facility. Representatives of the Canadian Red Cross expressed their support for this project and emphasized that it is important for them to contribute to the restoration of the Pediatric Cardiology Center.

The Ukrainian Red Cross also recalled that the restoration of the damaged premises continues thanks to the financial support of partners from the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which will allow the medical institution to resume its operation as soon as possible.