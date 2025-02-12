Delegation of the Government of Canada and UNDP visited the Kamianske community

Frontline Kamianske, located in the Dnipropetrovsk region, has been actively attracting international investment during the war. The city authorities are directing the received grants to modernize educational and medical institutions, in particular, to rebuild shelters. This week, guests visited the city, who were presented with the key achievements of the Kamianske community, implemented with the support of international partners. The Mayor of the Kamianske Andriy Bilousov reported on Facebook.

“A delegation of representatives of the Canadian government and the United Nations Development Program in Ukraine visited Kamianske. Together with their team, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc and the UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Jaco Cilliers visited our city,” said Bilousov.

According to him, during this meeting, the participants got acquainted with the work of the Office of Recovery and Development, which has become an important platform for attracting investments and coordinating international cooperation.

“Within the framework of cooperation with UNDP and with financing from the European Investment Bank, 12 large-scale social and infrastructure projects in the fields of medicine, education and energy saving are being implemented in the community. In total, we have attracted about EUR 100 million in investments to the city” - added the Mayor.

He also emphasized the importance of the Canadian government's contribution to the development of the social sphere.

"In particular, our community participates in the initiative "Cities and Communities Free from Domestic Violence", which is implemented with the support of the governments of Canada and Great Britain. Also, with the financial support of Canada, we created the Center for Public Health and Rehabilitation" - explained Bilousov.

The delegation members visited the projects implemented within the framework of the cooperation. They visited Lyceum No. 16 and the Center for Sustainability "Place of Strength. Kamianske". They inspected the updated infrastructure and got acquainted with the presentation of the community's social initiatives.

"I sincerely thank the Government of Canada and UNDP for supporting the Kamianske community. We are always open to further cooperation and are ready to implement joint initiatives that will contribute to the development of our city and improve the quality of life of its residents!" - Bilousov thanked international partners.

