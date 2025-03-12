Facts

20:43 12.03.2025

FMs of Ukraine, Canada agree on positions on eve of G7 ministerial meeting

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha held a conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Melanie Joly on the eve of the G7 meeting.

"During my call with Melanie Joly, we coordinated positions ahead of the G7 ministerial. I thanked Melanie for her personal contribution to the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children. I value Canada’s support and readiness to participate in the coalition of the willing," Sybiha wrote on X.

13:54 07.03.2025
