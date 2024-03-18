Facts

20:31 18.03.2024

Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the leadership of the European Union and all member states for creating a new fund to help Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Facility.

"The volume is EUR 5 billion, which will be used to support our defense actions this year. We also expect that this fund will become an integral part of the general agreement between Ukraine and the European Union," he said in a video message on Monday.

Tags: #fund #president #eu

MORE ABOUT

16:49 18.03.2024
Meeting of Council of EU FMs makes final decision on allocation of additional EUR 5 bln for military support to Ukraine

Meeting of Council of EU FMs makes final decision on allocation of additional EUR 5 bln for military support to Ukraine

18:49 15.03.2024
Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

19:44 13.03.2024
EU Ambassadors approve EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine under Peace Facility

EU Ambassadors approve EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine under Peace Facility

19:14 12.03.2024
European Commission ready to discuss use of Russian assets to support Ukraine with EU states – Vice-President

European Commission ready to discuss use of Russian assets to support Ukraine with EU states – Vice-President

16:03 08.03.2024
European Parliament to unanimously support in April one-year extension of trade liberalization for Ukraine – Dombrovskis

European Parliament to unanimously support in April one-year extension of trade liberalization for Ukraine – Dombrovskis

22:01 07.03.2024
US State Dept, German Marshall Fund of USA creating project for sustainable restoration of Ukrainian cities

US State Dept, German Marshall Fund of USA creating project for sustainable restoration of Ukrainian cities

20:28 06.03.2024
Moldovan President calls for urgent support for Ukraine after Russian attack on Odesa during Zelenskyy-Mitsotakis' meeting

Moldovan President calls for urgent support for Ukraine after Russian attack on Odesa during Zelenskyy-Mitsotakis' meeting

19:20 06.03.2024
Michel on attack on Odesa during Zelenskyy, Greek PM's visit: Another sign of Russia's cowardly tactic

Michel on attack on Odesa during Zelenskyy, Greek PM's visit: Another sign of Russia's cowardly tactic

17:36 05.03.2024
EU first-ever European Defence Industrial Strategy: invest together, more, better, creating pan-European market

EU first-ever European Defence Industrial Strategy: invest together, more, better, creating pan-European market

16:17 05.03.2024
European Commission presents first defense industrial strategy in EU history providing for integration of Ukrainian military-industrial complex into European

European Commission presents first defense industrial strategy in EU history providing for integration of Ukrainian military-industrial complex into European

AD

HOT NEWS

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Meeting of Council of EU FMs makes final decision on allocation of additional EUR 5 bln for military support to Ukraine

Cabinet approves Ukraine Facility plan

Russian troops carry out 14 missile, 75 air strikes per day, attack Ukraine with 27 suicide drones, 17 of them eliminated

Zelenskyy notes France's leadership in supporting Ukraine

LATEST

AFU General Staff: Russian Army carries out five missile, 55 air strikes over day

US Senator Graham: Putin isn’t legitimate president, I urge Biden administration to support inclusion of Russia into list of countries sponsoring terrorism

AFU General Staff: Aviation of Defense Forces inflicts nine strikes on enemy over day, rocket launchers hit one air defense system

National Association for Humanitarian Demining set up in Ukraine

Prosecutor General: More than 800 attempts of cyber attacks by Russia on state institutions, services recorded

Illia Yevlash appointed spokesperson of AFU Air Forces

Allocation of macro-financial assistance by US Congress to Ukraine is critically important – Zelenskyy at meeting with Graham

Ukraine sets up National Association for Humanitarian Demining

Borrell on EUR 5 bln in military aid: We will continue to support Ukraine whatever it takes

Zelenskyy meets with US Senator Graham in Kyiv – US Embassy

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD