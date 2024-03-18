Zelenskyy thanks EU for creating new fund to help Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the leadership of the European Union and all member states for creating a new fund to help Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Facility.
"The volume is EUR 5 billion, which will be used to support our defense actions this year. We also expect that this fund will become an integral part of the general agreement between Ukraine and the European Union," he said in a video message on Monday.