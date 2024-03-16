Facts

11:29 16.03.2024

Zelenskyy on anniversary of Mariupol Drama Theater airstrike: World must remember everything Russia did against Ukraine

The world must remember everything Russia did against Ukraine and every Russian murderer must be brought to justice for what they did, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said on the anniversary of Russia's air attack on the Mariupol Drama Theater.

"Mariupol. The Drama Theater. The inscription 'Children'. Two years have passed… The world must remember everything Russian did against Ukraine and Ukrainians, and every Russian murderer must be brough to justice for what they did. We will ensure such justice for them. In memory of those whose lives were claimed by Russian terror," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

As reported, on March 16, 2022, Russian aircraft dropped a massive bomb on the building of the Mariupol Drama Theater, where hundreds of Mariupol residents, who had lost their homes as a result of bombing and shooting by the Russian occupation army, found shelter at that moment. The blast destroyed the central section of the theater building. Many people were trapped under the rubble.

Later, Mariupol City Council reported that, according to witness accounts, around 300 people were killed as a result of the attack on the theater.

