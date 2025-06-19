More than 800 Azov fighters still in Russian captivity - press service

About 800 Azov servicemen remain in Russian captivity, the press service of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard reports.

"But they are not alone. We are fighting for them. Azov is acting. Systematically, daily, it works at all levels to speed up the return of our prisoners. Every Azov fighter understands: a captured occupier is a chance to return his brother. In Toretsk direction alone, in a few months, fighters of the 12th special forces brigade Azov captured dozens of occupiers. In January 2025 - 23 Russian soldiers. In March - another 20. Recently - another 8. The work continues. This is our exchange fund," the message posted on the Telegram channel says.

In addition, the report notes that delegations of Azov servicemen regularly meet with parliamentarians, diplomats and human rights activists from Great Britain, Germany and the European Union.

"Those who returned from captivity testify in person: at a meeting of the UN Security Council, at NATO headquarters, in the UK Parliament and the Bundestag, and even on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival. They speak on behalf of those who cannot. About torture, abuse, torment. About life between interrogations," Azov reported.

In addition, Azov together with the Association also launched the project moscowconvention.com, which clearly demonstrates the violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War by the Russian Federation. Recently, together with the Department of International Cooperation of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Azov, the site russian-inferno.com was presented - a platform documenting evidence of the conditions of detention of our prisoners in Russian prisons. Systematic work is underway to attract opinion leaders and socially responsible businesses to support the publicity of the problem. Various cultural collaborations and thematic merchandise are constantly being implemented.

"We will not stop until all of our people return home," Azov noted.