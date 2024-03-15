Umerov, US Institute of Peace Vice President discuss Ukraine's military needs

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov held a meeting with Vice President of the U.S. Institute of Peace William Taylor, during which the parties discussed the immediate and long-term military needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Held a meeting with the vice president of the US Institute of Peace, William Taylor. Briefed him about the current situation on the battlefield with the russian aggressors. We discussed in detail our urgent and long-term military needs," Umerov said on Facebook on Friday.

He thanked his partners for their support and also called on U.S. companies to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry and create joint ventures.