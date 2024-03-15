Facts

19:54 15.03.2024

Umerov, US Institute of Peace Vice President discuss Ukraine's military needs

1 min read
Umerov, US Institute of Peace Vice President discuss Ukraine's military needs

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov held a meeting with Vice President of the U.S. Institute of Peace William Taylor, during which the parties discussed the immediate and long-term military needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Held a meeting with the vice president of the US Institute of Peace, William Taylor. Briefed him about the current situation on the battlefield with the russian aggressors. We discussed in detail our urgent and long-term military needs," Umerov said on Facebook on Friday.

He thanked his partners for their support and also called on U.S. companies to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry and create joint ventures.

Tags: #usa #defense #needs

MORE ABOUT

09:14 13.03.2024
USA announces $300 mln military aid package for Ukraine – White House

USA announces $300 mln military aid package for Ukraine – White House

20:04 12.03.2024
USA about to announce new $300 mln aid package for Ukraine – media

USA about to announce new $300 mln aid package for Ukraine – media

20:41 11.03.2024
Umerov, Pentagon chief discuss mid-term, near-term needs, specific Ukraine’s requests

Umerov, Pentagon chief discuss mid-term, near-term needs, specific Ukraine’s requests

20:31 11.03.2024
Biden to meet with Czech PM on April 15 to confirm their strong support for Ukraine

Biden to meet with Czech PM on April 15 to confirm their strong support for Ukraine

19:50 11.03.2024
Biden requesting $1.5 bln from Congress for 2025 fiscal year to combat Russia’s influence

Biden requesting $1.5 bln from Congress for 2025 fiscal year to combat Russia’s influence

11:59 08.03.2024
At least three French defense companies plan to launch production in Ukraine - defense minister

At least three French defense companies plan to launch production in Ukraine - defense minister

22:01 07.03.2024
US State Dept, German Marshall Fund of USA creating project for sustainable restoration of Ukrainian cities

US State Dept, German Marshall Fund of USA creating project for sustainable restoration of Ukrainian cities

21:38 07.03.2024
Kostin discusses with US Assistant Attorney General for National Security strengthening of partnership with European colleagues

Kostin discusses with US Assistant Attorney General for National Security strengthening of partnership with European colleagues

19:49 07.03.2024
Zelenskyy in Kyiv discusses continuation of defense cooperation with UK Defense Minister

Zelenskyy in Kyiv discusses continuation of defense cooperation with UK Defense Minister

20:48 06.03.2024
Stefanchuk: Number of signatures of parliamentary speakers on appeal to Johnson calling on him to vote on bill on aid to Ukraine increases to 27

Stefanchuk: Number of signatures of parliamentary speakers on appeal to Johnson calling on him to vote on bill on aid to Ukraine increases to 27

AD

HOT NEWS

France, Germany, Poland are united, determined to never let Russia win – Macron

Zelenskyy instructs regional Odesa authorities to provide support to those affected by Russian missile attack

Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

Scholz announces creation of coalition of allies for long-range artillery for Ukraine

LATEST

France, Germany, Poland are united, determined to never let Russia win – Macron

G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

Zelenskyy instructs regional Odesa authorities to provide support to those affected by Russian missile attack

Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

Scholz announces creation of coalition of allies for long-range artillery for Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

Zelenskyy, Defense Forces leadership identify enemy's most vulnerable spots

Death toll from missile attack on Odesa rises to 19 – Kostin

Synehubov: As result of enemy attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, dormitory destroyed, hospital damaged

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD