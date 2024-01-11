Intl Tribunal for Russian crimes should be established within UN framework – Rinkevics

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics believes that an international tribunal to investigate Russian war crimes should be established within the framework of the United Nations.

"Latvia is one of those active countries in the European Union and, I would even say, in the UN in general, which, together with Ukraine and Poland, is working to ensure that the idea of an international tribunal, conviction and investigation of war crimes is not somehow smeared," he said at a press conference in Riga after negotiations with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

"We believe that it is necessary to implement such a tribunal at the UN level. And also to see what other solutions might be effective that would prevent Russian individuals from receiving any kind of immunity," the President of Latvia said.

At the same time, he admitted that "convincing a number of countries is not so easy, so we are actively working on it."

Speaking about the confiscation of Russian assets, Rinkevics noted that "there should still be a common European-level solution, because these are assets at the level of the European Union, and this would then allow these funds to be transferred to the reconstruction of Ukraine or other measures to support Ukraine."