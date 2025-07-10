Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:11 10.07.2025

Kyiv and Vienna team up to launch special tribunal for Russian aggression

Ukraine and Austria are intensifying joint work to launch a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the press service of the Office of the President reported.

"Ukraine and Austria are intensifying joint work to launch a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. This issue was a key topic of discussion during a meeting between Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Iryna Mudra and Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Ukraine Robert Mueller," the President’s Office said on Thursday.

It is reported that during the meeting, Mudra thanked Austria for its support, in particular for holding meetings of the coalition of states to create the Special Tribunal in Vienna. She stressed that it is important to launch it as soon as possible.

"We appreciate Austria's principled position in supporting international law and order. In a world where evil seeks to remain unpunished, such a position is not just support for Ukraine, it is a choice in favor of justice," Mudra noted.

The parties also discussed the completion of work on the creation of an international compensation mechanism and the need to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. The Austrian Ambassador confirmed Vienna's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine both bilaterally and within international organizations: the UN, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE.

Tags: #austria #tribunal #war #russian_aggression

