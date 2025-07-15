Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:11 15.07.2025

Zelenskyy, Latvian PM discuss further defense support



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa on Tuesday, July 15.

"We discussed defense support for our soldiers and its financing through European instruments, in particular within the framework of SAFE. As well as drones, European integration and the opening of negotiation clusters. Justice in this process must be ensured," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel following the meeting.

The president noted the symbolism of the meeting on Ukrainian Statehood Day, and thanked the people and government of Latvia for significant assistance and a new defense package.

"This is a good strengthening of our army. Thank you for your leadership and willingness to allocate even more than 0.25% of GDP to support Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President's Office, during the meeting, Zelenskyy and Siliņa also discussed how the delivery of new defense support packages from NATO member countries will be carried out in practice.

In addition, they discussed political support for Ukraine on its path to EU membership and the efforts needed to open six negotiation clusters this year. Zelenskyy and Siliņa share the same vision: it is important to do everything possible to unblock the negotiation process as soon as possible.

