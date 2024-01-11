Latvia to supply Ukraine with helicopters, artillery, shells and missiles

Latvia is allocating a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, President of the Republic Edgars Rinkevics told reporters on Thursday, who met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Riga Castle.

The new aid package includes ammunition, howitzers, 155 mm artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, air defense missiles, mortars, all-terrain vehicles, hand grenades, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, generators, communications equipment, individual winter equipment and missiles, Rinkevics said.

In addition, an intergovernmental agreement between Latvia and Ukraine will be signed, which will simplify the process of providing assistance. Rinkevics also said that over the next three years Latvia will allocate EUR 15 million for reconstruction programs in Ukraine, focused primarily on Chernihiv region.

The Latvian Ministry of Defense, for its part, informed the LETA news agency that in the near future Ukraine will be supplied with ultralight Tarragon aircraft manufactured in Latvia. The support package will also include 155 mm artillery shells, 120 mm mortars, cannons, anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, individual military equipment and vehicles.

According to the data compiled by the Prime Minister's office, since February 2022 Latvia has provided Ukraine with various kinds of support in the amount of EUR 596 million. The Republic is also implementing a training program for the Ukrainian military. In 2024, it is planned to train about 3,000 Ukrainian military personnel in Latvia.