Facts

21:00 11.01.2024

Latvia to supply Ukraine with helicopters, artillery, shells and missiles

2 min read
Latvia to supply Ukraine with helicopters, artillery, shells and missiles

Latvia is allocating a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, President of the Republic Edgars Rinkevics told reporters on Thursday, who met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Riga Castle.

The new aid package includes ammunition, howitzers, 155 mm artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, air defense missiles, mortars, all-terrain vehicles, hand grenades, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, generators, communications equipment, individual winter equipment and missiles, Rinkevics said.

In addition, an intergovernmental agreement between Latvia and Ukraine will be signed, which will simplify the process of providing assistance. Rinkevics also said that over the next three years Latvia will allocate EUR 15 million for reconstruction programs in Ukraine, focused primarily on Chernihiv region.

The Latvian Ministry of Defense, for its part, informed the LETA news agency that in the near future Ukraine will be supplied with ultralight Tarragon aircraft manufactured in Latvia. The support package will also include 155 mm artillery shells, 120 mm mortars, cannons, anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, individual military equipment and vehicles.

According to the data compiled by the Prime Minister's office, since February 2022 Latvia has provided Ukraine with various kinds of support in the amount of EUR 596 million. The Republic is also implementing a training program for the Ukrainian military. In 2024, it is planned to train about 3,000 Ukrainian military personnel in Latvia.

Tags: #ukraine #assistance #latvia #armaments

MORE ABOUT

21:34 11.01.2024
Intl Tribunal for Russian crimes should be established within UN framework – Rinkevics

Intl Tribunal for Russian crimes should be established within UN framework – Rinkevics

19:04 11.01.2024
EU concludes 20 ammo procurement contracts for Ukraine, sticks to goal of delivering one mln rounds of artillery ammunition per year

EU concludes 20 ammo procurement contracts for Ukraine, sticks to goal of delivering one mln rounds of artillery ammunition per year

17:43 11.01.2024
Ukraine and Estonia sign mem of cooperation in defense industry

Ukraine and Estonia sign mem of cooperation in defense industry

16:46 11.01.2024
Zelenskyy arrives in Latvia

Zelenskyy arrives in Latvia

15:59 10.01.2024
Ukraine, Lithuania sign documents on cooperation in defense sector

Ukraine, Lithuania sign documents on cooperation in defense sector

20:59 04.01.2024
Germany transfers Skynex air defense system to Ukraine in new military assistance package

Germany transfers Skynex air defense system to Ukraine in new military assistance package

11:28 04.01.2024
Stoltenberg convenes meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council on Jan 10 due to massive Russian strikes

Stoltenberg convenes meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council on Jan 10 due to massive Russian strikes

16:34 02.01.2024
URCS volunteers helping rescuers of Emergency Service, victims of Russian missile attack in Kyiv

URCS volunteers helping rescuers of Emergency Service, victims of Russian missile attack in Kyiv

18:20 29.12.2023
British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

14:27 29.12.2023
Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross working to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack

Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross working to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine will make every effort to create new European defense arsenal with partners in 2024

Intl Tribunal for Russian crimes should be established within UN framework – Rinkevics

Cabinet withdraws draft law on mobilization

Zelenskyy: Resilience of Ukrainians needs not only weapons and finances, it also needs political support of partners

NABU, SAPO expose United Energy's scheme to take over Ukrenergo power, damage to it in excess of UAH 700 mln

LATEST

Ukraine will make every effort to create new European defense arsenal with partners in 2024

Cabinet withdraws draft law on mobilization

Zelenskyy: Resilience of Ukrainians needs not only weapons and finances, it also needs political support of partners

AFU General Staff: Four areas with enemy manpower, equipment, control center, ammunition depot hit during day

NABU, SAPO expose United Energy's scheme to take over Ukrenergo power, damage to it in excess of UAH 700 mln

PGO has first evidence of Russia's use of North Korean missiles against Ukraine – Kostin

Umerov: Our team already preparing new version of draft law on mobilization, taking into account all proposals

Waste from destruction caused by hostilities in Kyiv region to be processed on three lines equipped by Japan

Commander of AFU Navy: Talks underway, incl. on attracting NATO ships to ensure safety of civilian shipping to Ukrainian ports

Zelenskyy invites Estonia for work on joint defense manufacturing

AD
AD
AD
AD