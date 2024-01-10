Zelenskyy visiting Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in the coming days.

"Our reliable friends and partners are Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia. Eventually I will be in Tallinn and Riga, and today I will be in Vilnius. Negotiations with the President, the Prime Minister, the speaker of the Seimas," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Meetings with representatives of political forces, the media and the Ukrainian community. Security, integration into the EU and NATO, cooperation in the field of electronic warfare and drones, further coordination of European support," he also wrote.