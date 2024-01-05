Facts

Umerov reports on ‘productive’ talk with Polish Defense Minister, invites him to visit Kyiv

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has said that he had a productive conversation with Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, Minister of National Defense Władyslaw KosiniakKamysz.

“Congratulated my counterpart on his recent appointment. Provided an update on the situation on the frontlines & recent terrorist attacks. Grateful for Poland's intentions to increase its role within the capability coalitions, which will benefit the security of Europe and Poland’s national interests. Invited my colleague to visit Kyiv,” Umerov said on Facebook Friday.

In turn, the Polish Defense Ministry reported that the recent incident in Polish airspace near the Ukrainian border was also the topic of negotiations between the ministers.

“Regional security, aid to Ukraine defending itself against Russia and the recent incident in Polish airspace near the Ukrainian border were the main topics of today's talks between Deputy Prime Minister Władyslaw KosiniakKamysz and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov,” the ministry said on X (Twitter).

