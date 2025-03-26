Interfax-Ukraine

19:01 26.03.2025

Umerov arrives in France, discusses military aid, security guarantees with Lecornu

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine announced that he had begun a working trip to France and discussed with Minister of Defense of France Sébastien Lecornu the strengthening of the Ukrainian army, the status of military assistance and further strengthening of security support, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on the social network X on Wednesday evening.

"We focused on key areas: air defense; missiles; ammunition; aviation; armored vehicles; development of the defense industry and the launch of joint production of weapons. We separately discussed security guarantees for achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe, as well as preparations for the summit at the level of heads of state under the leadership of France," Umerov said.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also arrived in France. He is scheduled to have a working meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday evening, and a "coalition of the willing" summit is scheduled for Thursday in Paris, with the participation of leaders and delegations from about 30 countries, including European states, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

