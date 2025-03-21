Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

13:24 21.03.2025

Umerov may join Ukrainian delegation at talks in Saudi Arabia

1 min read
Umerov may join Ukrainian delegation at talks in Saudi Arabia

Kyiv will dispatch a delegation for peace talks which includes the country's defence minister Rustem Umerov, Sky News reported Thursday.

The Ukrainian team will head to Saudi Arabia on Monday for talks with the US. Pavlo Palisa, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, will also travel. He and Umerov will speak for Ukraine,” the broadcaster reports, citing an informed Ukrainian source.

The schedule for the talks has reportedly not yet been finalized, but the Ukrainian delegation is expected to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening to be ready for talks early Monday morning.

Tags: #saudi_arabia #umerov

MORE ABOUT

17:50 21.03.2025
Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

17:36 21.03.2025
Ukrainian team doesn’t plan to have contacts with Russia in Saudi Arabia – MFA

Ukrainian team doesn’t plan to have contacts with Russia in Saudi Arabia – MFA

16:10 21.03.2025
MFA on upcoming meeting with USA in Saudi Arabia: Details, implementation of decisions to be discussed

MFA on upcoming meeting with USA in Saudi Arabia: Details, implementation of decisions to be discussed

18:19 20.03.2025
Zelenskyy announces meeting of technical teams of Ukraine, USA in Saudi Arabia on March 24

Zelenskyy announces meeting of technical teams of Ukraine, USA in Saudi Arabia on March 24

12:44 19.03.2025
Next meeting in Saudi Arabia at technical level to involve military and energy specialists – Zelenskyy

Next meeting in Saudi Arabia at technical level to involve military and energy specialists – Zelenskyy

16:07 17.03.2025
Umerov to form team to participate in meeting of military reps in London – Zelenskyy

Umerov to form team to participate in meeting of military reps in London – Zelenskyy

09:51 17.03.2025
Ukraine's army moves in Kursk region to more advantageous lines, info about encirclement false – Umerov

Ukraine's army moves in Kursk region to more advantageous lines, info about encirclement false – Umerov

20:34 14.03.2025
Umerov discusses with Spanish Defense Minister strengthening air defense systems, supplies of ammunition, armored vehicles

Umerov discusses with Spanish Defense Minister strengthening air defense systems, supplies of ammunition, armored vehicles

16:56 13.03.2025
Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

11:06 12.03.2025
British PM hails 'remarkable breakthrough' in Ukraine peace talks

British PM hails 'remarkable breakthrough' in Ukraine peace talks

HOT NEWS

Core Group agrees on key documents for launching Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine

Peace terms must be acceptable, agreed with Ukrainians – Czech President

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

Question of contingent to be discussed at 'Coalition of Willing' summit next week – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

LATEST

Core Group agrees on key documents for launching Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression against Ukraine

Peace terms must be acceptable, agreed with Ukrainians – Czech President

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

Question of contingent to be discussed at 'Coalition of Willing' summit next week – Zelenskyy

MFA on discussions on sending foreign contingents: Several countries express such readiness

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to evacuate people from border areas of Sumy region

Ukraine, USA continue work on critical minerals deal – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic visit Moschun, honor memory of fallen soldiers

Macron: Russia has once again demonstrated it doesn’t actually share desire for peace

Some 834 schools, damaged by Russian attacks, restored and repaired

AD
AD
Empire School
AD