Umerov may join Ukrainian delegation at talks in Saudi Arabia

Kyiv will dispatch a delegation for peace talks which includes the country's defence minister Rustem Umerov, Sky News reported Thursday.

The Ukrainian team will head to Saudi Arabia on Monday for talks with the US. Pavlo Palisa, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, will also travel. He and Umerov will speak for Ukraine,” the broadcaster reports, citing an informed Ukrainian source.

The schedule for the talks has reportedly not yet been finalized, but the Ukrainian delegation is expected to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening to be ready for talks early Monday morning.